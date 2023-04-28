Watch Now
The pick is in: Buffalo Bills select Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick

Bills trade up with Jacksonville for pick no. 27 and pick 130 (4th round)
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 23:22:01-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills selected tight eend Dalton Kincaid from Utah with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bills traded the 27th overall pick and their 4th round pick (130) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022 Kincaid had 890 yards on 70 receptions with eight touchdowns with the Utes. He was also the FBS' active leader 2,484 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns.

He was all named All-Pac-12 first team in 2022 and John Mackey award semifinalist. An award presented annually to the top tight end in college football .

