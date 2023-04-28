The pick is in: Buffalo Bills select Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills selected tight eend Dalton Kincaid from Utah with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bills traded the 27th overall pick and their 4th round pick (130) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022 Kincaid had 890 yards on 70 receptions with eight touchdowns with the Utes. He was also the FBS' active leader 2,484 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns.

He was all named All-Pac-12 first team in 2022 and John Mackey award semifinalist. An award presented annually to the top tight end in college football .