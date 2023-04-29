The pick is in: Buffalo Bills select Dorian Williams with the 91st overall pick

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills selected Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Williams was a three year starter and team captain for the Green Wave. Tallying 131 tackles, five sacks an two interceptions in his 2022 season. A year where Tulane finished 12-2 overall and ranked ninth in the nation.

He will join a mix of young and experienced linebackers and help fill the void left by Tremaine Edmunds after his departure to Chicago.