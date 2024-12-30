The Buffalo Bills opponents for 2025 have been finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills officially know who they will play in the 2025 season.
The home and away opponents have been finalized:
Home:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Our 2025 opponents are set. #BillsMafia
Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/ZNlFl4P6AT pic.twitter.com/GfOyL8AKkR
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 30, 2024
The time, date and broadcast information for all 17 games will be finalized in the spring when the NFL releases its entire schedule.
Watch: Why locking up the number 2 seed means so much for the Buffalo Bills
Why locking up No. 2 seed means so much for the Buffalo Bills
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.