Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

The Buffalo Bills opponents for 2025 have been finalized

Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 11.08.41 AM.png
Buffalo Bills
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 11.08.41 AM.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills officially know who they will play in the 2025 season.

The home and away opponents have been finalized:

Home:

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Houston Texans
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

The time, date and broadcast information for all 17 games will be finalized in the spring when the NFL releases its entire schedule.

Watch: Why locking up the number 2 seed means so much for the Buffalo Bills

Why locking up No. 2 seed means so much for the Buffalo Bills

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app