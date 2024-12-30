The Buffalo Bills opponents for 2025 have been finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills officially know who they will play in the 2025 season.

The home and away opponents have been finalized:

Home:



Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:



Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

The time, date and broadcast information for all 17 games will be finalized in the spring when the NFL releases its entire schedule.