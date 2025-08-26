The Buffalo Bills got it right; WR Tyrell Shavers makes 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has made the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, according to multiple reports. After coming up just short last summer, Shavers will start the season on the Bills roster and have a chance to carve out a much more prominent role in Buffalo.

The 26-year-old wide receiver sealed the deal in the Bills' preseason finale with a ridiculous one-handed catch. It was just one play, but it was a clear message to the Bills front office that Shavers shouldn’t be left off the roster.

When asked if Shavers believed he gave it his all this preseason, Shavers told 7 Sports, “100 percent, I definitely did. I put all my cards on the table and I showed what I can do.”

Shavers has been with the Bills organization since 2023. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent and placed on the Bills' practice squad for the 2023 season. In 2024, signed a reserves/future contract, but once again failed to make the Bills' 53-man roster and was placed on the practice squad.

During the 2024 season, Shavers was elevated to the active roster for three games. He made his NFL debut in Houston, played a few weeks later in Indianapolis, and was once again active against the New York Jets in Week 16. In that game, Shavers caught his first NFL pass, a 69-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky.

"I think we got a QB competition now, Jim! Trubisky is on FIRE."



- Tony Romo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LlTamO7nlW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2024

“It’s been a roller coaster, but it’s a blessing,” Shavers said of his journey after the Bills' final preseason game against the Buccaneers. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I’m happy that I came here, that I started my career here, and I’ve been here. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Bove’s take:

The Bills' front office made the right decision. Admittedly, I thought Shavers did enough to make the 53-man roster last year, but as it turns out, he had to wait one more year.

Shavers likely won’t have a huge role on the Bills roster, but it’s not unrealistic to think he could be active on gamedays as a special teams contributor. If history repeats itself with wide receiver injuries, Shavers should carve out a bigger role in the offense, and he has shown this summer that he can create separation and make plays when called on.