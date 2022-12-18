The Buffalo Bills clinch a playoff spot, freezing out the Dolphins 32-29

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Crews worked to get the field in playing conditions as Western New York was once again hit with wintery conditions. But as kickoff drew closer the snow band shifted north and this game didn't turn out to be the "Snow Bowl" we all thought it would be.

However, don't let the lack of snow make you think a Bills versus Dolphins showdown didn't bring the excitement to Orchard Park. Miami drew first blood with a field goal. But Buffalo responded with a four play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Quintin Morris touchdown pass from Josh Allen.

The second quarter much like the first, began with a Dolphins field goal. Which the Bills followed up with a 12 play, 80-yard drive resulting in Nyheim Hines' first touchdown as a member of the Bills. Josh Allen was on the throwing end of that score yet again. Miami would answer back with a rushing touchdown by Salvon Ahmed to make it a 14-13 Bills lead. The Dolphins tallied a whopping 125 yards of rushing offense in the first half.

With just over two minutes to go in the opening half the Bills offense went to work. With eight seconds left before halftime and no timeouts Josh Allen took a gamble. And it paid off as he found James Cook for his third passing touchdown of the half. Buffalo went to halftime up 21-13.

Out of the half, Miami would score two touchdowns. A 67-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. And then a 20-yard strike to Tyreek Hill. The Hill touchdown was set up by a costly penalty by Bills defensive back Cam Lewis after he was called for a roughing the punter that instead of giving Buffalo the ball back, ended up resulting in the Hill touchdown.

Down 26-21 heading into the fourth quarter, Josh Allen willed his offense down the field on a seven play, 75-yard drive that ended in his fourth touchdown pass of the day. This time it was to tight end Dawson Knox. Allen's two-point conversion run was good so the score would sit tied at 29-29.

In the game's final drive, the Buffalo offense ate up the clock with a solid rushing attack and sealed their fate with a field goal. Beating the Dolphins 32-29.

The Buffalo Bills clinch their spot in the playoffs.