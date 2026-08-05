'The Bills are the greatest guys I've ever met': longtime volunteer lifting spirits at training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kyle McGonigal has been coming to Buffalo Bills training camp for nearly 20 years. Through it all, he’s had a smile on his face, helping his favorite football team set the tone for the day before they’ve even stepped foot on the field.

“I love my team,” McGonigal told 7 Sports. “The Bills are the greatest guys I've ever met.”

McGonigal started volunteering at St. John Fisher for training camp in 2005. He’s 42 years old and also works at Wegmans in its Helping Hands department.

working on a story that'll make you smile today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ewR1U9mRit — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2026

Admittedly, I’ve always seen Kyle by the Bills locker room, but never knew much about him until this year. On the first day of training camp, as Josh Allen walked onto the field for the first time, the Bills quarterback stopped in his tracks. He quickly turned around and gave a hug to Kyle before beginning his first camp practice of the 2026 season.

“That was kind of cool,” McGonigal said with a big smile, recalling the moment. “I gave him a tap on the arm and a good luck, my man!”

As it turns out, Allen isn’t the only player who appreciates what Kyle does. Several guys on the team said he’s a familiar face and is smiling nonstop as they walk onto the field.

“Kyle's always smiling,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “It could be the worst day of his life or the best day of his life, and you couldn't tell because he's always smiling.”

“Since I've been here, they all love me,” McGonigal said. “They take really good care of me.”

So as McGonigal prepares for his 20th anniversary at St. John Fisher next summer, he’s got big expectations for the 2026 season. I asked him what his prediction is for the upcoming season.

“I'm not sure how I'm going to do it, but I'm thinking maybe 16-1 or 15-2.”

As for the playoffs?

“I'll say all the way to the Super Bowl.”