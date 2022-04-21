The Bills are back in Buffalo! Players begin voluntary offseason workouts in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen was more than happy to be back in Orchard Park for voluntary offseason workouts.

"I don't feel like I need to be here but I absolutely want to be here," he said.

Allen was one of several players back at One Bills Drive on Wednesday afternoon for the start of the offseason period. Players attending these workouts can only do strength & conditioning as well as gather for team meetings. But it's also a way to build camaraderie.

"I love hanging out with the guys and developing those types of relationships that you don't get otherwise," Allen said. "I think that develops a stronger bond between teammates which pays dividends on the field in my honest opinion."

"I knew abut the team, I knew about the players here," linebacker Von Miller added. "But the collection of guys, the collection of personalities, is nothing like I've ever been on."

Like every offseason, the Bills look different than they did the last time they were together at the facility. Additions like Miller and the return of Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, both who wore a Bills uniform a few years back, are big for a team that's trying to take that next step as an organization.

"Every team's goal should be to win the Super Bowl every single year. We've gotta find a way to get to it and win it," Allen said. "It's why you see so many guys here right now putting in the work to accomplish the goal we want to accomplish."

"We've got guys. We're gonna be ready to go," Miller added. "We've been writing the book up to this point. They went back-to-back AFC East. What is the next step? Without me saying it, we all know what the next step is."

These workouts are completely voluntary, which is why some big names weren't in attendance. Like safety Jordan Poyer, who's entering the final year of his contract. Poyer is coming off a great season where he tied a career-high five interceptions and a career-high three sacks.

General Manager Brandon Beane said they've been in talks with Poyer throughout the offseason and while they'd love him to be here right now, they also know it's a business.

"I'm a big fan of Jordan. I think he's done a great job here for five years. I got nothing but glowing things to say about Jordan and his family. I wish he was here, I wish any player that's not here was here," Beane said. "He's got a really good agent. We've always had a great relationship so there's no conflict or anything like that. We'll do business the way we'll do it and they'll do it the way they think is best for them."