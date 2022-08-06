The Bills are back and fans are trying to make their stadium dreams come true

ORCAHRD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are back and fans couldn't be more excited!

"Every year I always say Bills are going to go all the way," said Stephan Correa. "This time I think we're going to do it."

Correa wasn't the only one with a Superbowl on the mind. It was a sold out stadium as fans from all over came to One Bills Drive. All fans, young and old, were eager to cheer and let the team know they had their backs. One fan yelling he hopes the Bills get plenty of wins this season. However, one young fan, Keegan Johnson is hoping to meet his favorite player Josh Allen so he can give him something special. 7 News asked Keegan what he would do if Allen did come up to him, and Keegan said this.

"Ask him to sign my cast," said Keegan.

It was a different request for a different kid. Keegan's mom Melissa told 7 News her son has scoliosis.

"This is Keegan," said Melissa Keegan. "He is six, he'll be seven in September. He wears a cast for his scoliosis. We've been casting since he was a little over two. This one was put on Monday and he chose Bills colors. We're hoping Josh Allen signs it for him."

Johnson told 7 News Keegan was born with four fingers on his left hand and had left index finger pollicization surgery at 23 months old. She also said her son had a g-tube placed when he was just 10 months old.

Despite everything Keegan has been through, he was all smiles at the stadium Friday night.

"Let's go Buffalo," said Keegan.

Even though Keegan didn't get his signature this time, his mom said they still had a great time.