Takeaways and observations as the Buffalo Bills wrap up mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mandatory minicamp has come to an end for the Buffalo Bills. The next time we see the team on the field will be at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford as the team begins training camp. While the official calendar hasn't been announced yet, the team is expected to report to camp the week of July 21.

So, who and what stood out during the three days of minicamp in Orchard Park? Let's start with an important caveat: these are practices without contact or pads, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Here are five observations from mandatory minicamp at One Bills Drive:

James Cook's arrival:

James Cook poured cold water on the smoke surrounding a potential holdout and GM Brandon Beane believes the two sides are in a good place. Cook spoke with reporters on Tuesday and said he hopes to get a new deal and wants to be in Buffalo for years to come. Beane said on Thursday that the two have spoken on multiple occasions since Cook arrived in Orchard Park earlier this week. When asked if the two sides have restarted contract talks, Beane wouldn't answer but did say he believes Cook will report to camp and practice regardless.

Dalton Kincaid has a strong final day:

Dalton Kincaid made several big plays on the final day of mandatory minicamp. It was arguably the most impressive outing from any offensive player over the course of the week. He reeled in multiple touchdowns during red zone work and made a great contested catch during 7-on-7s. Kincaid is a player the Bills need to see more out of this season, and he's off to a good start.

Elijah Moore:

It feels like every year we are talking about a new wide receiver who could potentially make an impact in the fall. This season, it feels like that could be Elijah Moore. I'm not suggesting Moore will come in and be the Bills top receiver, but I see a role for him in this offense, and it feels like the team does too. Khalil Shakir is undoubtedly the team's top option at WR, but after him, there are some questions with the group. Palmer and Coleman still slot ahead of Moore in my opinion, but that doesn't mean he won't have a chance to get on the field. As of right now, it feels like there's a clear top-five option in the Bills WR room with Shakir, Coleman, Palmer, Moore, and Samuel, with likely one additional spot up for grabs during training camp.

Jalen Virgil also had an excellent day, with several touchdown catches, including a gorgeous one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone during red-zone work.

CB battle:

If he's healthy, Christian Benford will be starting at corner for the Bills in Week 1. But who will be on the other side of the field? It feels like right now, the slight edge goes to Tre'Davious White, based mostly on his knowledge of the defense and system. First-round pick Max Hairston, who didn't practice on Thursday after he was injured on Wednesday, will have every chance at winning the job, but the injury is something to monitor. He has flashed in the last few weeks of voluntary workouts and minicamp, but still needs to show his coaches that he can be trusted for such a crucial role in Sean McDermott's defense.

Buffalo Joe:

It's been a strong start to the summer for linebacker Joe Andreessen. After climbing the depth chart out of nowhere last summer and earning a spot on the 53-man roster, Andreessen seems poised to once again earn a job on the Bills as a backup linebacker. The addition of Shaq Thompson and his role on this team is something we will learn more about later in the summer, but as of right now, I'd imagine Andreessen is ahead of guys like Baylon Spector and Edefuan Ulofoshio based on his special teams role and availability. Spector has stuck around for several years but has battled injuries and was once again sidelined for the start of minicamp. To his credit, he was back on the field for the final two days.