Survive and Advance: Bills find a way, to play another day

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ask anyone on the Buffalo Bills and they'll all say the same thing. Every week in the postseason begins with an 0-0 record.

Survive and advance is the motto for any of the NFL's 32 teams who play in the postseason. On Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Bills did just that. Nothing More. Nothing less.

"We understand the seriousness of the playoffs. It's win or go home. And again guys just wanting to win and not hang up the cleats. We've got some goals to accomplish. Guys in that locker room love each other and they work extremely hard to go out there and execute."

Bills fans may wake up a lingering sense of confusion from Sunday's 34-31 win over Miami. Some of that can be justified when you consider a third-string rookie quarterback and some costly turnovers kept the Dolphins in a game that at times, felt like it should've never been close.

But Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and crew played with nothing to lose. This is third time this season Buffalo and their AFC East foes from South Florida have played each other this season.

And if winning games in the NFL were easy, the Bills would never had gone on a 17-year long playoff drought. So after Sunday's contest, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins put the grind it took to pull out a win into perspective.

"In a playoff game we expect it to be an up and down battle. We expect it to be elite on elite. It's not supposed to be perfect. Games that end like that should be every playoff game. For us we just have to focus on ourselves and clean up a bunch of little things that can turn into big things."

