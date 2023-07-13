Steve Tasker named semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and special teams ace Steve Tasker was named a semifinalist for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Seniors category.

Tasker was one of the 31 semifinalists chosen by The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 12-person Seniors Committee to advance to the next round of consideration. According to the Hall, each semifinalist played their last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season.

The semifinalists include: Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Tasker, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls and Al Wistert.

There were also 29 semifinalists chosen in the Coach/Contributor category to advance to the next round of consideration.

The semifinalists include: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The Hall said the respective selection committees will now consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the next stage and the results of that vote will be announced July 27.