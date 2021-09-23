Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Steve Tasker headlines list former Buffalo Bills nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Reinke/AP
Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker kisses his son Deacon,4, after the Bills lost to the Washington Redskins 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI Sunday, JAn. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
Steve Tasker
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:41:49-04

CANTON, Ohio (WKBW) — Steve Tasker is one of seven former Buffalo Bills players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

This year's class includes the following players

  • Guard, Ruben Brown (1995-2003)
  • Linebacker, Cornelius Bennett (1987-1995)
  • Fullback, Larry Centers (2001-02)
  • Linebacker, London Fletcher (2002-06)
  • Linebacker, Takeo Spikes (2003-06)
  • Special teams, Steve Tasker (1986-97)
  • Cornerback, Troy Vincent (2004-05)

This year's Hall of Fame class has 122 nominees, which will get cut down to 25 in November, and 15 in January.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!