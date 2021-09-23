Steve Tasker headlines list former Buffalo Bills nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WKBW) — Steve Tasker is one of seven former Buffalo Bills players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

This year's class includes the following players



Guard, Ruben Brown (1995-2003)

Linebacker, Cornelius Bennett (1987-1995)

Fullback, Larry Centers (2001-02)

Linebacker, London Fletcher (2002-06)

Linebacker, Takeo Spikes (2003-06)

Special teams, Steve Tasker (1986-97)

Cornerback, Troy Vincent (2004-05)

This year's Hall of Fame class has 122 nominees, which will get cut down to 25 in November, and 15 in January.