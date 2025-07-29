Standouts and surprises from the first half of Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their second day off of training camp, the team is now closer to the end of their time in Rochester than the beginning.

With six days of work at St. John Fisher down, we're more than halfway through the Rochester portion of camp. The team will return to Orchard Park later this week for their annual blue and red scrimmage, and next week will be hosting the New York Giants for their first preseason game.

But who has stood out up to this point, and what have we learned about the team? Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic and I shared some of our main takeaways from the first six practices of camp.

They also discuss the Max Hairston injury and how it could potentially impact how the Bills build their depth chart and which players on offense are on the verge of a breakout season.

Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston leaves practice with what appeared to be non-contact knee injury

Hairston left practice early on Tuesday with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. He has been battling for the starting cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford.

