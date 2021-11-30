Spencer Brown and Star Lotulelei come off Reserve/COVID-19 list, Feliciano returns to practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills got a bit of good news on Tuesday with two of their players coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei are able to return to practice and play in the team's next game.

Getting both Brown and Lotulelei potentially back for next Monday's game is big. Brown has started in four of the seven games he's played in and has shown his ability to protect QB Josh Allen. Lotulelei, meanwhile, has been a big factor in the Bills ability to stop the run and is a much needed boost for a defense that is going through some changes with the loss of CB Tre'Davious White.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano also returned to practice. He was placed on injured reserve back in early November and is eligible to come off the list. The team has a 21-day window to activate him once he joins the practice field.

The Bills also announced OL Tommy Doyle has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list while Tre'Davious White has officially been placed on injured reserve.