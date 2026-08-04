Sparks fly at Buffalo Bills training camp with Day 5 headlined by DJ Moore, several fights

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — I’ll be very transparent: the first four days of Buffalo Bills training camp were pretty lackluster. Maybe it's been the rain, or maybe the lack of pads was holding players back. But Tuesday made up for the first four days and then some.

Here are my observations from the most chaotic and fun day of camp up to this point:

The play of the day (and camp)

It felt like the ball stayed in the air forever. Just one minute into the first live 11-on-11 action (with pads) of camp, Bills quarterback Josh Allen let it fly and dropped a pass perfectly into a bucket, finding DJ Moore for a 55-yard touchdown. Moore was being covered by Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, and Cole Bishop, but there’s no defense to stop a perfect throw. Moore brought in the contested catch, and the liveliest crowd in camp reacted accordingly.

“Dude, honestly, man, their connection has been unreal. Like it's been like when you watch stuff like that, it, it just feels fake like how beautiful that play was. I mean, DJ was just gliding,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “It's a beautiful thing to see the, the connection there and every single day, not just that catch, obviously that probably was the best one, but just the stuff they've done every single day and the growth that's come within that is gonna help us win games for sure.”

If I had to pick a camp MVP, I’d pick Moore. He’s off to a great start and plays like the one we saw on Tuesday are a great sign as the Bills look to find a true No. 1 wide receiver.

FIGHT!

There were a lot of fights. But none were as animated as the one centered around tight end Dalton Kincaid and linebacker Kaleb-Elarms Orr. During team drills, Kincaid caught a pass and was going to the ground. While falling, Elarms-Orr ran over and shoved him and all hell broke loose.

“Oh shoot, I was just running the ball,” Elarms-Orr said. “People were saying he already went down. I didn't see him go down. I was like in my drop and ran to the ball. I just saw him spin. I thought he was still up, so I just, you know, I just hit him.”

So that’s what Elarms-Orr said, but what about the guys on the offensive line? Well, they have a different perspective.

“Well, I didn't enjoy, you know, hitting our guy after the whistle, but I enjoyed punching him in the face a couple of times and choking him out, so that's always enjoyable,” left guard Alec Anderson said.

“I mean, Dalton's my boy, so you never want to see that happen,” right tackle Spencer Brown added. “He's important to the offense. You want to take care of him, but the flip side of it, I don't mind seeing a little piss and vinegar coming out of the rookies.”

Other notes from the day:

-C.J. Gardner-Johnson worked off to the side at practice today. It’s the first time we’ve seen him since his calf injury on Saturday.

-Ray Davis briefly left practice on Tuesday, but returned after having his right foot taped.

-Khalil Shakir was a force during 1-on-1 drills before team work began. He isn’t grabbing headlines, but Shakir has been solid to start camp.