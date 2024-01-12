Snow shovelers needed at Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a big Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday and they need your help.

The Bills and Jani-King are looking for anyone 18 and older, or under 18 with proper working papers, interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium. The Bills said those interested in shoveling should go to Highmark Stadium starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday. You can enter and park in Lot 6 off Abbott Road and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer at the bottom of the steps to register for work. You must have proper photo identification.

According to the Bills, shovelers can shovel snow throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning if needed. Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour and complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area.

"Prospective snow shovelers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather (gloves, scarves, hats, coats, etc.) and to bring their own shovels, if possible, (shovels will be provided if you do not have one)," the Bills said.

The Bills said interested shovelers are urged to pre-register online here.