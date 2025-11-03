Smelly meat and victory Monday for Buffalo Bills on new episode of Leading the Charge Podcast

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Behind a terrific offensive performance from Josh Allen, James Cook, and Dalton Kincaid.

Along with defensive standouts Cole Bishop and Max Hairston, the Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs another regular-season loss, winning 28-21 at Highmark Stadium.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

