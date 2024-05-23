'Show them I’m deserving of this': Buffalo Bills DE A.J. Epenesa has big goals after signing new contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A.J. Epenesa ended the 2023-24 season with mixed emotions because he was entering free agency, uncertain if he would stay with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills drafted Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and are the only NFL team he has played for.

"I thought, you know, I've been in Buffalo longer than I've been in Iowa or played for my high school teams," said Epenesa.

Epenesa's concerns didn't last long, as he earned a new deal that keeps him in Buffalo for at least the next two seasons.

"It kind of feeds into that fire to push you to want to do better to prove to everyone that you can keep playing," said Epenesa. "You're worth the contract; you're worth another shot."

The defensive end is coming off his best season as a pro and credits defensive line coach Marcus West for getting him through some of the more challenging times.

"You reach those points in a relationship where you can be comfortable telling them how you feel, telling him what's weighing you down, and having enough confidence that he will support you as well," Epenesa said.

Outside of his teammates and coaches, Epenesa always focuses on family.

"As the oldest brother and the first one to play ball, it was big for me to show them someone to look up to and something to strive for. To inspire them to love the game a little more and to have fun with it," said Epenesa.

His inspiration starts with setting two specific goals for this season.

"I want to earn the starting job this year. Number two, I've wanted to get the 10-plus sacks mark the last couple of years," he said.

Overall, expect to see more of the "fire" from No. 57.

"Really show them I'm deserving of this. Make them see that it should be undoubtedly me," Epenesa said.