'Shaq is back' and taking over for Bills defense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The injury bug has hit the Buffalo Bill's defense all season, most recently Von Miller's season-ending injury. Just when everything seemed to be falling apart, the Bills managed to 'find a way.'

A big piece of the Bills continued success is defensive end, Shaq Lawson. With Von out, Shaq is the most experienced pass rusher in the room.

"I just told those guys, man, you guys got drafted first, the second round, for a reason," said Shaq. These guys brought you in to win games."

The veteran is familiar with what it means to fight for what you want.

"Where I come from, a lot of people don't get drafted. You don't even have dreams of playing football. Shoot, the dream is making a dollar."

Shaq made the impossible happen when the Bills called his name in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. However, the transition to upstate New York wasn't easy.

"When I got here, I was very homesick because I came up here when I was injured, and I had never been away from home."

After four seasons of making Buffalo his second home, the business of the NFL sent him to three teams over the course of three years. Most recently, the Jets, who the Bills faced in week 14. No. 9 made sure his former team felt his presence.

"That moment was special. For the celebration, I'm supposed to go like 5 ten yards. But I took about 30 yards."

As Shaq continues to bring his electric energy throughout the team, Von will do the same from the sidelines.

"Until we go to Arizona and win it, I'm going to be here all the way through" said Von. "I'm not going anywhere."