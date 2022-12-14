Saturday Bills game adds changes to holiday traditions

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium Saturday evening, but that won't be this weekend's only highlight, as it is jam-packed with holiday events.

The 50th annual East Aurora Carolcade is set to begin on Saturday at 7 p.m, and an hour before kickoff for the game, which Cliff Deflyer says makes it perfect for the holiday tradition.

"We expect a few thousand people here, two to three thousand. Plus, a lot of the local bars and restaurants are making a ton of reservations for that night. They are all going to carry the game on tv," Deflyer said.

The Carolcade is not the only Western New York tradition set to kick off on Saturday. On Thursday begins the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert, featuring the BPO's chorus, African American Cultural Center, African Dance & Drum Performance Company, and many more.

Jennifer Barbee, BPO's Assistant Executive Director, says they expect to have the biggest concert of the year despite the game.

"This is our biggest concert of the season. We will have over 6,000 people and family members coming into Buffalo," Barbee said.

Barbee also told 7 News that Bills fans have even swapped their tickets for a later date to support the Bills and BPO.

"Those who wanted to be there to see the Bills beat the Dolphins, have exchanged their tickets and most of them are coming on Sunday," Barbee said.

You can still get tickets to the Holiday Pops concert here.

You can find details about the East Aurora Carolcade here.