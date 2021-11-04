Sanders hosts 21 kids from Oishei Grief Support Group for night of fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Losing someone close to you is a difficult thing to go through. Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders knows that all too well.

"November 1st was the 10-year passing of my mother," Sanders said. "This time around the 1st of November is really hard for me."

It's why Sanders hosted 21 kids from Oishei Children's Hospital, who are a part of the Grief Support Group. All of them consist of kids who have either lost a sibling or a parent, just like Sanders.

"Everybody was thanking me but I was thanking the kids," Sanders said. "I really needed that."

The Support Group meets once a month to talk and do different activities to cope with their loss. On Tuesday, Sanders and the kids enjoyed a night of fun at Dave & Buster's. They started off the night by writing down the names of their support system on a "leaf", and then played arcade games and enjoyed a dinner together.

"Just because you're parent's not here, doesn't mean you can't still make them proud of who you've become and who you're becoming," Sanders said. "It's all about spreading good energy because when I'm dead and gone, that's all that's really gonna matter is how you treated people and what you did with the platform that you had."

Sanders has been actively involved in the community and has another event coming up on December 10th, a benefit concert with country music artist Jon Langston at Showplace Theater. Tickets are $17 and ticket proceeds benefit the foundation. Tickets can be purchased at emmanuelsandersfdn.org.