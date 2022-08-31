Sam Martin is set to sign as the Bills new punter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With eight days out from the Bills' season opener, they've found a punter in Sam Martin.

After waiving rookie punter Matt Araiza, the Bills worked out four potential punters; Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Carlton Sunday.

However, Martin wins the job after his visit Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

Martin was cut by the Denver Broncos after spending two years with the team.

The 2013 fifth-round draft pick was previously in Detroit for seven years.

Last season Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average at 42.8 yards per punt.