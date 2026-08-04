Rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell emerging as playmaker in Buffalo Bills offense

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills selected wide receiver Skyler Bell in the 4th round in the 2026 NFL draft, they knew the possibilities to showcase his skill set in this offense would be endless.

“He’s a guy who we think can play inside, play outside, has enough speed, and good with contested catches," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said back in April

Fast forward a little over four months, and the rookie wideout is earning the trust from this coaching staff to put that versatility on display.

"It comes with a lot of responsibility, and I just thank them for the opportunity. That’s what I built myself on in college was being able to play all three different spots," Bell told 7 Sports. "Move around, and make plays from different spots.

"When he’s had opportunities to make plays, he’s made them," added head coach Joe Brady. "And we just want to continue to challenge him and see what he can handle as we go.”

Through the first five practices of training camp at St. John Fisher, Bell has been an early standout. He was also a standout at UConn, where he earned a consensus 1st team All-American nod last year.

Despite that, however, 31 NFL teams passed on him in April before landing in Buffalo. And Bell is using that disrespect as his motivation.

"Yea I did take that a bit personally, and I want to show everyone that I am still the best receiver in this draft. And I think I’ve got the offense to prove that," adds Bell.

Well, one thing is for certain: he does have one of the best quarterbacks to help him prove that. Even if he might still be getting adjusted to how fast a Josh Allen thrown football comes at you.

“His arm motion is so fluid and so nonchalant. But when you’re on the other side of the ball, it’s coming with some velocity," Bell said.