PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Let’s start with a bit of housekeeping right off the bat. Just because the Bills are done practicing in Rochester doesn’t mean training camp has come to an end. Camp will continue in Orchard Park until the team cuts its roster from 90 players to 53.

But what have we learned up to this point in Pittsford? Here are the players who have impressed and left more to be desired up to this point in the summer.

WATCH: Which Buffalo Bills players impressed during training camp in Pittsford

Rochester Roundup: Which Buffalo Bills players impressed during training camp in Pittsford

Players who have impressed:

CB - Christian Benford

If I were handing out a training camp MVP award, Benford would be the player I’d pick. After getting a big commitment from the Bills in the offseason, Benford has taken his game to another level. He’s been incredibly consistent during camp and shown he may just be scratching the surface as a top-tier cornerback. Benford is still just 24 years old and looks poised for a stellar season.

CB - Tre’Davious White

Sticking with cornerbacks, White has looked better than I anticipated this summer. Sean McDermott tends to agree, saying White has had a strong summer and looks even more comfortable than he did in the playoffs last season, playing against the Bills. It’s important to temper expectations with White because he likely won’t be a shutdown All-Pro caliber player like we saw in years past, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a solid cornerback two option as Max Hairston recovers from injury.

LB - Matt Milano

After the Bills restructured Milano’s contract by removing a year off the deal, the Bills' veteran linebacker has responded with an impressive camp. So many times during practices, I’ve noticed Milano making splash plays. We saw much of the same last season before his torn biceps injury later on in camp, so staying healthy for the remainder of the summer will be of the utmost importance. Having a healthy Milano paired with defensive captain Terrel Bernard could be a crucial duo to help take the Bills' defense to another level.

DT - TJ Sanders

Sanders should see a sizable snap count as a rotational piece on the defensive line. He will still slot behind Ed Oliver, who has also had a solid camp, but could pair with Oliver on obvious passing downs.

DB - Cam Lewis

After drafting defensive back Jordan Hancock, I didn’t know what would happen to Lewis’ role on the Bills. As it turns out, he’s actually strengthened his chances of securing a spot on the 53-man roster by getting constant reps at safety. With injuries to Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop, Lewis has been a steady contributor. His position flexibility also makes him a valuable player for the Bills in 2025.

EDGE - Javon Solomon

Solomon’s role while the Bills wait for Michael Hoecht to return from suspension could be sizable. He gives the Bills the type of pass rusher they don’t otherwise have and could be a change-of-pace player when either Rousseau or Bosa isn’t on the field. Solomon’s special-teams role and upside give him a clear path to an active gameday roster spot.

OG - O’Cyrus Torrence

During a conversation with Torrence earlier in camp, he told me his goal is to be the best at his position in the NFL. Some may scoff at that statement, but Torrence has the potential to cement himself as an elite guard in the NFL. With his age and current trajectory, Torrence may be the next Bill to get a huge extension from the front office next offseason.

WR - Keon Coleman

Coleman has been one of the most polarizing players of camp. On some days, he shines, and on others, he shows he still needs to be more consistent. I still believe the good has outweighed the bad during camp, and Coleman appears to be continuously earning the trust of Josh Allen.

WR - Tyrell Shavers

Shavers has a path to the 53-man roster. As a boundary wide receiver, he’s continued to make plays with every quarterback he’s worked with. The Bills will likely keep five wide receivers, but if they keep six, Shavers should be the leader in the clubhouse to win the job. But even if they keep five, Shavers has a chance.

Players who have left more to be desired.

Full disclosure, this list is going to be players who have dealt with injuries.

S - Cole Bishop

Bishop needed a huge summer and has barely been available. I still think he’s going to be one of the Bills' two starting safeties, but missing valuable reps for the second straight training camp likely means growing pains once the regular season starts.

WR - Curtis Samuel

Samuel has missed almost the entire camp in Rochester with a hamstring injury. Samuel spent most of last season banged up as well and took much longer to find a role in the offense than initially expected. The good news for Samuel (and Bishop) is that both appear to be nearing a return.

K - Tyler Bass

He’s not going anywhere, but Bass still being injured is likely to force the Bills into signing a new kicker. We don’t know much about Bass’ injury outlook, but it’s something to monitor.

Final Rochester notes:

- Allen will NOT start for the Bills in their first preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday. The other starters are expected to play about a quarter.

- Khalil Shakir's high-ankle sprain is not expected to linger into the regular season. McDermott believes his leading receiver from last season will be available when the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

- James Cook has still not returned to practice with his team. On Thursday, Cook missed his fourth consecutive day of practices as he continues his hold in. McDermott did tell reporters during Cook's absence from practice that he has been attending team meetings and participating in team walkthroughs.

Farewell, Rochester, thanks as always for the hospitality!