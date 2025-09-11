Rivalry renewed: Buffalo Bills prepare for first matchup of 2025 against New York Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s no love lost between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Over the last several years, the two teams have played in some very intense games, despite the Bills' recent dominance at the top of the AFC East.

“When it comes to the Jets, I don't know. It's almost like getting coal for Christmas, you know? It's just, it's a bitter taste,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown more interceptions and lost more fumbles to the Jets than any other team. Part of that, of course, is the two matchups on the schedule every year, but Allen has been underwhelming by his standards against the Jets, especially in New Jersey.

In their first game of the season, Jets quarterback Justin Fields impressed, completing 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He added 12 rushes for 48 yards on the ground.

Breece Hall led the way for the offense with 145 total yards, including 107 yards on the ground and nearly six yards per carry. Garrett Wilson was the only Jets player to catch more than two passes, bringing in seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

So what are the key matchups, and how do the Bills stack up against the Jets? Our 7 Sports team discusses Sunday’s matchup and the players we’re keeping an eye on.