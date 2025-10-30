Rivalry between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs means just a little more

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ask anyone inside the locker room of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, and they'll all tell you Sunday's upcoming matchup is just another game, and another opportunity to go 1-0 on the week. You can admire their humility, sure. But this isn't another game.

The Bills and Chiefs have become the modern-day Celtics vs. Lakers, Yankees vs. Red Sox in terms of how many times their games become "instant classics."

At the center of it all, of course, is each team's respective MVP, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. A modern-day Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird, Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin, the list can go on and on.

The two have carved their own pedestal on top of the sports world through incredible games, moments, and plays that have jaws on the floor and made the impossible a reality.

"Anytime you're playing against a good team and a good quarterback, you have to play at the top of your game in order to win a football game," Allen told reporters on Wednesday. "Again, not that you're out there trying not to play your best, but there's a heightened awareness of who's on the other side of the football."

"He's done so many great things as far as throwing the football, and the way he's able to extend plays, that stuff is special," Mahomes said of Allen on Wednesday. "He's gotten better every year, and I think that's something I've seen from him that I try to do for myself as well. He's a great football player."

Before these two go head-to-head for the 10th time in their careers, we'll go back to 2021's AFC Divisional matchup. You know, the 13-second game. One of the stars for Buffalo in that one was wide receiver Gabe Davis, who just so happened to practice on Wednesday for the first time since returning to Buffalo earlier this season.

Kickoff between the Bills and Chiefs is set for 4:25 pm EST at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.