Reports: Buffalo Bills trade for Browns QB Case Keenum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills' hunt for a backup quarterback appears to have come to a close. According to Tom Pelissero and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Buffalo has acquired Case Keenum from the Cleveland Browns.

Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

Buffalo will reportedly send a 2022 seventh round pick to Cleveland in the trade, per Pelissero. Keenum has been a member of the Browns since the 2020 season.

Keenum, 34, has started 76 regular season games for seven different NFL teams, including a full season under center for the Denver Broncos in 2018. The season prior, he won his sole NFL playoff game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Houston product will reunite with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught Keenum's pass in the "Minneapolis Miracle." Keenum has a career 78-48 touchdown-to-interception ratio and six career rushing touchdowns.