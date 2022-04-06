Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

WR Stefon Diggs to stay with Bills another 6 years, reportedly signs $104 million contract extension

Stefon Diggs
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Stefon Diggs
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 10:04:59-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be staying in Buffalo for several more years.

7 News has confirmed Diggs signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills, reportedly worth $104 million, meaning Diggs will play for the Bills for the next six years.

According to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, he would make $70 million guaranteed.

In total, Diggs would be paid $121.4 million over the next six years of his contract. According to Schefter, the hope from both sides is that he would retire a Bill.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine