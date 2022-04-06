WR Stefon Diggs to stay with Bills another 6 years, reportedly signs $104 million contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be staying in Buffalo for several more years.
7 News has confirmed Diggs signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills, reportedly worth $104 million, meaning Diggs will play for the Bills for the next six years.
According to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, he would make $70 million guaranteed.
In total, Diggs would be paid $121.4 million over the next six years of his contract. According to Schefter, the hope from both sides is that he would retire a Bill.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2022