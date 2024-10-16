Report: Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Jozy Altidore in talks to buy minority stakes in Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Sportico, former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and former U.S. Soccer star Jozy Altidore, are in talks to buy minority stakes in the Buffalo Bills.

In its report, Sportico said nothing has been signed yet and it's possible that a deal won't even happen, but we do know the Bills have been shopping around a minority stake in the team.

In April, 7 News reported Terry Pegula was open to selling a minority stake in the team for the first time since taking ownership in 2014.

At the time, sports business expert and President of Sportscorp Ltd., Marc Ganis, said this move could be a good thing for the organization. You can watch our report below and read more here. Are the Buffalo Bills for sale?

In a statement to Sportico, the Bills said:

“There has been a significant amount of interest, and our focus has been on finding the right partners for our organization. The process is ongoing, and any potential investor cannot be confirmed or finalized until it is approved by the NFL. The Pegula family’s continued commitment to our fans across this region and beyond, Western New York, and the new Highmark Stadium remains unchanged."

Eben Novy-Williams from Sportico joined Voices on Wednesday to discuss what Sportico has learned about the potential deal. You can watch the full conversation in the video player at the top of the page.