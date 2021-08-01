Report: Pegulas 'threaten' to use Austin, Texas as possible destination to move Buffalo Bills

AUSTIN, Texas (WKBW) — A report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham says a source within Pegula Sports and Entertainment indicated that "Austin is a possible destination—or threat" if the Bills can't get a new deal for a taxpayer-funded stadium.

This follows a report from The Buffalo News which said the Bills are looking for a 100 percent taxpayer-funded stadium that would reportedly cost $1.1 billion.

According to Forbes, Terry Pegula is the 555th richest person in the world with a net worth of $5.4 billion.

A spokesperson for Erie County tells 7 Eyewitness News that the county is not planning on making a comment until after a deal is made.

7 Eyewitness News has also reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment for comment, we've yet to hear back.