Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Pegulas 'threaten' to use Austin, Texas as possible destination to move Buffalo Bills

items.[0].image.alt
Harry Cabluck/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A huge holiday tree of lights in Ziilker Park is seen in the foreground, with the skyline's lights in the background, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2006, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
AP A TX USA Austin Skyline
Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 15:45:30-04

AUSTIN, Texas (WKBW) — A report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham says a source within Pegula Sports and Entertainment indicated that "Austin is a possible destination—or threat" if the Bills can't get a new deal for a taxpayer-funded stadium.

This follows a report from The Buffalo News which said the Bills are looking for a 100 percent taxpayer-funded stadium that would reportedly cost $1.1 billion.

According to Forbes, Terry Pegula is the 555th richest person in the world with a net worth of $5.4 billion.

A spokesperson for Erie County tells 7 Eyewitness News that the county is not planning on making a comment until after a deal is made.

7 Eyewitness News has also reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment for comment, we've yet to hear back.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716