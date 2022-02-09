Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to hire Buffalo Bills' Heath Farwell as special teams coordinator

items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell high fives his players during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Heath Farwell
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:00:32-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBW) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly hired Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator.

Farwell was the Bills special teams coordinator since 2019.

Prior to coaching, Farwell played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Farwell was an assistant special teams coach with the Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!