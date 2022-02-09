Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to hire Buffalo Bills' Heath Farwell as special teams coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBW) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly hired Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator.

The #Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator, per source.



Farwell, the former NFL LB and special teams ace, held the same position the past three years with the #Bills and now follows Doug Pederson to Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2022

Farwell was the Bills special teams coordinator since 2019.

Prior to coaching, Farwell played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Farwell was an assistant special teams coach with the Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.