Report: Houston Texans reach agreement to sign RB Devin Singletary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans have reached an agreement to sign former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

The Bills drafted Singletary in the third round, 74th overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Bills, he primarily served as the team's top running back.

Singletary played in 61 games and had 3,151 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 145 catches for 971 yards and four touchdowns.