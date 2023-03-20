Watch Now
Report: Houston Texans reach agreement to sign RB Devin Singletary

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes past Atlanta Falcons' John Cominsky (50) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 17:54:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans have reached an agreement to sign former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

The Bills drafted Singletary in the third round, 74th overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Bills, he primarily served as the team's top running back.

Singletary played in 61 games and had 3,151 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 145 catches for 971 yards and four touchdowns.

