Report: Former Panthers DT Daquan Jones to sign with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo-Carolina connection lives on.

A report from ESPN's Dianna Russini says former Panthers DT DaQuan Jones will be signing with the Bills, adding more depth to their defensive line.

Jones was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He's started 110 of 116 career games, all six of those in which he didn't start came during his rookie year. He has three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.