Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Former Panthers DT Daquan Jones to sign with Bills

Patriots Panthers Football
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end DaQuan Jones looks on against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Patriots Panthers Football
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 21:15:58-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo-Carolina connection lives on.

A report from ESPN's Dianna Russini says former Panthers DT DaQuan Jones will be signing with the Bills, adding more depth to their defensive line.

Jones was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He's started 110 of 116 career games, all six of those in which he didn't start came during his rookie year. He has three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine