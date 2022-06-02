Report: former Buffalo Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to retire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates that he is retiring, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Bills running back Fred Jackson and offensive lineman Eric Wood, who played with Fitzpatrick when he was with the Bills, shared the text that Fitzpatrick sent them in separate tweets Thursday.

Fitzpatrick, who went to Harvard, was drafted in the seventh round 250th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the then St. Louis Rams. He played for nine different teams across his 17-year NFL career, four of those seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2009 to 2012.

Across his career he played in 166 games, starting 147 of them, and threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns. With the Bills he played in 55 games, starting 53 of them, and threw for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdowns.

In addition to playing for the Bills and the St. Louis Rams Fitzpatrick, also known as Fitzmagic, played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team.