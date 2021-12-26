Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley fined roughly $100,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Cole Beasley
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 12:42:57-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined in the range of $100,000 for violation of COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Beasley is unvaccinated and was fined in $14,600 in August when NFL officials attended the Bills practice facility in August.

Beasley is out for this Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mortensen, Beasley is still earning his game check despite missing the game due to landing on the COVID-19 list.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!