Report: Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley fined roughly $100,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined in the range of $100,000 for violation of COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been fined multiple times for Covid protocol violations for a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000 per league and union sources. Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Beasley is unvaccinated and was fined in $14,600 in August when NFL officials attended the Bills practice facility in August.

Beasley is out for this Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mortensen, Beasley is still earning his game check despite missing the game due to landing on the COVID-19 list.

