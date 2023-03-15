Report: Buffalo Bills to sign WR Deonte Harty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and punt returner Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Former #Saints WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two year, $13.5 million max deal with the #Bills, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets a $9.5 million base and $5 million fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Harty has spent his four-year NFL career with the Saints playing in 40 games. In those 40 games, he has tallied 64 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He has also tallied 15 rushes for 123 yards.

In addition, Harty has tallied 77 punt returns for 752 yards and one touchdown and 75 kick returns for 1,907 yards.

NFL Free Agency is set to officially start at 4 p.m. but the free agent negotiating period opened at noon on Monday.

