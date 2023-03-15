Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills to sign WR Deonte Harty

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) returns a kickoff during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The Saints won 39-32. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 15, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and punt returner Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Harty has spent his four-year NFL career with the Saints playing in 40 games. In those 40 games, he has tallied 64 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He has also tallied 15 rushes for 123 yards.

In addition, Harty has tallied 77 punt returns for 752 yards and one touchdown and 75 kick returns for 1,907 yards.

NFL Free Agency is set to officially start at 4 p.m. but the free agent negotiating period opened at noon on Monday.

You can find the Bills' latest free agency-related news here.

