Report: Buffalo Bills to sign safety Taylor Rapp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills will sign former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year deal.

Rapp was drafted by the Rams in the second round, 61st overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four years with the Rams, he played in 57 games and had 330 total tackles, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.