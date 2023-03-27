Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills to sign safety Taylor Rapp

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 16:05:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills will sign former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year deal.

Rapp was drafted by the Rams in the second round, 61st overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four years with the Rams, he played in 57 games and had 330 total tackles, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

