Report: Buffalo Bills to sign linebacker Christian Kirksey to practice squad

Matt Patterson/AP
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) looks to defend during an NFL game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 3:06 PM, Aug 30, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Houston Texans captain and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey plans to sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Kirksey was released by the Houston Texans earlier this week.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played for the Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Texans.

Across nine seasons Kirksey has played in 114 games, starting 94 of them, with 778 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

Kirksey could help the Bills as they attempt to replace Tremaine Edmunds who signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

