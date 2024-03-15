Report: Buffalo Bills to sign former Washington Commanders wider receiver Curtis Samuel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel will sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter reports the deal is for three years and $24 million, worth up to $30 million, including $15 million guaranteed.

Samuel was drafted in the second round, 40th overall, by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Panthers before he joined the Commanders.

In his seven-year career, he has played in 91 games and has 317 receptions for 3,383 yards and 22 touchdowns.