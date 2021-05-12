Report: Buffalo Bills to play New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Thanksgiving.

Tesfatsion says the other two Thanksgiving games are the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions.

The 2021 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8:00 p.m. tonight. The Bills have announced the team will open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. on September 12. Tickets are on sale now.