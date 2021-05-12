Watch
Report: Buffalo Bills to play New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving

Michael Ainsworth/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrate with a turkey leg that was presented to them during a post game broadcast interview after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:32:51-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Thanksgiving.

Tesfatsion says the other two Thanksgiving games are the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions.

The 2021 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8:00 p.m. tonight. The Bills have announced the team will open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. on September 12. Tickets are on sale now.

