Report: Buffalo Bills signing wide receiver and return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr.

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to reports from the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver and return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr.

This comes the same day new Bills wideout Joshua Palmer met with reporters in his first press conference as a member of the team.

Shenault is a former 2nd-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2020 and would spend two years there before heading to Carolina for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Last season, he bounced around in both Seattle and the Los Angeles Chargers but played primarily as a Seahawk, where he became a staple in their special teams game as a return man.

#TNF featured the season's second and longest kickoff return TD!@Seahawks WR and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. took it 97 yards through the @49ers for his first career kick return TD! ⚡👇 pic.twitter.com/XMncardBkR — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) October 11, 2024

Without hearing from Brandon Beane, it's unclear at what the exact expectations are for Shenault here in Buffalo. But he will come in as the ninth wideout for the Bills on their roster and will compete for the return specialist starting job alongside Brandon Codrington.

Tibbetts Take: Over the last two seasons, Laviska has just 15 targets, so it's tough to set an expectation for what he'll be in terms of an offensive contributor for Buffalo. I do think he brings an interesting element to the return game on special teams. Perhaps new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who was with Shenault in Carolina from 2022 through the 2023 season, sees something in Shenault that could make a difference for his unit here in Western New York. Only time will tell.