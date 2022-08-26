Report: Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, who is accused of rape, will not punt in Friday's preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021, will not punt in Friday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Araiza is named in a civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday in San Diego Superior Court. Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State University are accused of "gang raping" a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party on October 17, 2021.

You can find a full story on the allegations here. Warning: the story contains graphic information.

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. He won the punting job earlier this week following the release of Matt Haack and is with the team in Charlotte.