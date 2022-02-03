Report: Buffalo Bills expected to hire offensive line coach Phil Rauscher from Minnesota Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Phil Rauscher as their next offensive line coach from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, per source. Rauscher was one of several Minnesota coaches that were given permission to explore other coaching opportunities, along with Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko & Ryan Ficken. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 3, 2022

Rauscher was promoted to Vikings offensive line coach last season and previously served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Vikings and Washington, and as a coaching assistant for Denver.

The Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was reportedly hired by the New York Giants.