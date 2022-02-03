Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Buffalo Bills expected to hire offensive line coach Phil Rauscher from Minnesota Vikings

items.[0].image.alt
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher participates at NFL football training camp Friday, July 30, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Phil Rauscher
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 15:45:44-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Phil Rauscher as their next offensive line coach from the Minnesota Vikings.

Rauscher was promoted to Vikings offensive line coach last season and previously served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Vikings and Washington, and as a coaching assistant for Denver.

The Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was reportedly hired by the New York Giants.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!