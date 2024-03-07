Report: Buffalo Bills and quarterback Mitch Trubisky agree to terms on a deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have agreed to terms on a deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Trubisky was a member of the Bills in 2021 when he served as the backup to quarterback Josh Allen. The former first-overall pick returns to the Bills after spending two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his two seasons with the Steelers, Trubisky played in 12 games and started seven of them. He threw for 1,884 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns.