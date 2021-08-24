Report: Bills WR Cole Beasley, two others identified as close contacts of trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis and DT Star Lotulelei have been identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Schefter was confirming a report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

According to Schefter, Beasley, Davis and Loutlelei have been sent home from the team's training facility for the next five days, per NFL COVID-19 protocols. They have each tested negative. The trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.

Below you can find the NFL's COVID-19 protocols for close contacts and find the full protocols here.

Any player, Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 Individual who is “Fully Vaccinated” and who has had Close Contact with a symptomatic individual and remains asymptomatic shall be tested for COVID-19 as soon as practicable, but shall not be required to isolate. Such a “fully vaccinated” “Close Contact” should receive a Mesa Test daily for three (3) days after the exposure. For purposes of these Protocols “Fully Vaccinated” means that 14 days have passed since the individual received his or her last dose of the applicable vaccine (a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna), OR the individual has previously tested positive for COVID-19 by a documented valid rt-PCR test and 14 days have passed since the individual received one dose of any COVID vaccine (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna). For example, if an individual received his single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or his second Pfizer or Moderna dose on May 1, that individual is “fully vaccinated” as of May 15; or if an individual previously tested positive for COVID by a documented valid rt-PCR test and received one dose of any COVID vaccine (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, or Moderna) on May 1, that individual would be considered “fully vaccinated” on May 15.

Any player, Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 Individual who is not fully vaccinated and has had Close Contact (but is not a “High Risk” Close Contact) with a symptomatic individual and remains asymptomatic shall immediately be isolated away from others, and receive a PCR virus test (or such other test required by the parties) as soon as practicable. Such individual must continue to isolate him or herself until the results of the PCR virus test are obtained and are negative. Thereafter, if this individual remains asymptomatic, he or she will be permitted to continue to attend the Club facility and participate in activities, subject to the following:

i. Daily testing post-exposure on Days 1-8 and thereafter in accordance with the regular testing schedule set forth in the Screening and Testing Protocol;

ii. Daily health questionnaires for COVID-19 symptoms, which shall include the questions in the attached COVID-19 Screening Form; and

iii. Daily temperature checks.

iv. A record of all testing and screening results shall be maintained by the Club medical staff. For players, testing records shall be entered into each player’s EMR.

Beasley has been outspoken regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions surrounding those players who aren't vaccinated.

After the team’s first Training Camp practice, Beasley spoke to the media and read a prepared statement, saying in part:

“I wanted to start this off by saying I’m not anti- or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice. With that being said, the issue at hand is — information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with. When dealing with player’s health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information that is vital in the decision-making process."