Report: Bills sign Shaq Lawson to one-year deal

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 10, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing free-agent defensive end Shaq Lawson to a one-year deal.

The 2022-2023 season marked Lawson's second stint with the Bills. He tallied 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games. Lawson also provided some spark to Buffalo's defensive front after the season-ending ACL injury to Von Miller.

Buffalo also announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back on April 6.

