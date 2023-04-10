Report: Bills sign Shaq Lawson to one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing free-agent defensive end Shaq Lawson to a one-year deal.

The #Bills are bringing DE Shaq Lawson back, source says. One-year deal to remain in Buffalo. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023

The 2022-2023 season marked Lawson's second stint with the Bills. He tallied 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games. Lawson also provided some spark to Buffalo's defensive front after the season-ending ACL injury to Von Miller.

Shaq Lawson was cut by the #Jets last season right before their game against the #Bills And he was NOT shy to talk about it after recording a sack today@WKBW pic.twitter.com/j5ZH3MgQo7 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) December 11, 2022

Buffalo also announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back on April 6.