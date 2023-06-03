Report: Bills sign DT Ed Oliver to four-year extension worth 68 million dollars

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by 7 Sports director Matt Bove, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and the team have agreed to a four-year extension. The deal is reportedly worth 68 million dollars with a 45 million dollar guarantee.

Former ninth overall pick DT Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, per source. Oliver had one year left on deal and is now tied to Buffalo for next five seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2023

Last season Oliver racked up 34 total tackles, alongside two and a half sacks. Since being drafted 9th overall by the Bills in 2019, Oliver played in every game before the 2022 season in which he appeared in only 13 games.

Oliver becomes the first defensive tackle signed through the 2024 season on Buffalo's roster.

