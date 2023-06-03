Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Bills sign DT Ed Oliver to four-year extension worth 68 million dollars

Deal keeps Oliver in Buffalo through 2027 season
Ed Oliver
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Ed Oliver
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 19:02:36-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by 7 Sports director Matt Bove, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and the team have agreed to a four-year extension. The deal is reportedly worth 68 million dollars with a 45 million dollar guarantee.

Last season Oliver racked up 34 total tackles, alongside two and a half sacks. Since being drafted 9th overall by the Bills in 2019, Oliver played in every game before the 2022 season in which he appeared in only 13 games.

Oliver becomes the first defensive tackle signed through the 2024 season on Buffalo's roster.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up