Report: Bills restructure Josh Allen, Von Miller contracts, create $32 million in cap space

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs on to the field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard park, N.Y., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:29 PM, Mar 13, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller have agreed to restructured contracts with the Buffalo Bills.

The move is projected to create an additional $32 million dollars in cap space for the Bills to use this offseason.

Buffalo had previously worked out restructured contracts with defensive tackle Tim Settle and a two-year extension with all-pro linebacker Matt Milano.

It has also been reported by multiple outlets that a restructured deal with running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines is in the works.

The Bills can continue to have contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents until the start of the official free agency period on Wednesday at 4 p.m. At this time contract negations can be finalized and announced by the team.

