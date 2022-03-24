Report: Bills re-sign special teamer Taiwan Jones

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have always put an emphasis on special teams, and are now reportedly bringing back a special teams ace.

According to reports [including a tweet from Doug Hendrickson, Jones' agent], the Bills have re-signed Taiwan Jones, who's also listed as a running back.

Congrats @TaiwanJonesNFL for signing back in @BuffaloBills for his 12th season! Boom! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) March 24, 2022

Jones has been with the team since 2017 and has primarily played in a special teams role. Last season, he played around 70% of the team's special teams snaps [per Pro Reference] and recorded a combined six tackles. He also had a 14-yard kick return against the Jets.