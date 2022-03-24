Watch
Report: Bills re-sign special teamer Taiwan Jones

Jones is also listed as a running back
Taiwan Jones
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) reacts during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Taiwan Jones
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 15:00:32-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have always put an emphasis on special teams, and are now reportedly bringing back a special teams ace.

According to reports [including a tweet from Doug Hendrickson, Jones' agent], the Bills have re-signed Taiwan Jones, who's also listed as a running back.

Jones has been with the team since 2017 and has primarily played in a special teams role. Last season, he played around 70% of the team's special teams snaps [per Pro Reference] and recorded a combined six tackles. He also had a 14-yard kick return against the Jets.

