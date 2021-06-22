Report: Bills QB Josh Allen willing to structure contract to help team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills front office has made one thing clear: Josh Allen is their quarterback and they want him to stay long-term.

General Manager Brandon Beane has mentioned talks of a contract extension, but also added it needs to be right for both sides and that at this point, there's no rush to get things done. In a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it looks like the Bills QB is willing to be flexible when it comes to his next contract.

Fowler said, "I’m told Allen loves being in Buffalo enough where he’s willing to structure things that helps the team a little bit. Certainly, he’s not going to take a discount by any stretch. But he wants them to stay competitive in future years with him in the fold.”

Allen is entering his 4th year in the league and is coming off his best professional season thus far. During the 2020 season Allen finished with 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.